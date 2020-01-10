JPS student in custody for firing BB gun at school bus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The window of a Jackson Public Schools’ bus was damaged because a student fired a BB gun. The incident happened Friday morning near the intersection of Sedgwick Drive and Beechcrest Drive.
According to a JPS media release, a student, who was not a passenger, fired a BB gun while the bus passed through the neighborhood. Eight students were on board at the time of the incident, and they were not injured.
The students were transported to school, and their parents were notified about the incident.
JPS said emergency officials responded to the scene and took the suspect into custody. The student will be subject to to state and district policies, as well as appropriate laws that govern the use of weapons.
The school district released the following statement:
Our District is committed to the well-being, education, and safety of all students. We will continue to work with law enforcement officials to decrease the likelihood of these types of incidences occurring in the school community.