JPS student receives $200K in scholarships

WJTV
by: DeAngelo Vaxter
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Murrah High School student Rayven Hones received more than 20 college acceptance letters. She also received $200,000 in scholarships.
Murrah HS scholar Rayven Jones has over 20 acceptances letters and 200k in scholarships. Congratulations Rayven! #JPSProud pic.twitter.com/NVQcZpRtC4— JacksonPublicSchools (@JPSDistrict) January 23, 2020
