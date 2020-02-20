JPS Superintendent discusses cybersecurity after phishing scheme

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District said a disruption in service was caused by a phishing scheme in early February.

Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said no personal data was compromised for students, staff or teachers. He praised the quick response of the district’s IT team.

“I think the one thing that I want to really stress is that our team was Johnny on the spot and was able to address the concern immediately once we became aware of it. And that was pretty quickly to shut the system down and reduce the access to additional threat and risk and at no point was our data extracted,” said the superintendent.

Dr. Greene assured his team’s pro-activeness prevented the situation from becoming worse than it was. He added that they will continue to work out this interruption until the district is back up to speed.