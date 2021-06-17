JPS to hold registration events in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) Enrollment Services will hold open registration events in June.

The events will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, at Blackburn Middle School.

According to the district, enrollment staff will assist parents of students in grades pre-K to 12 with completing registration for the upcoming school year. No registration appointments are necessary.

The following documents are required for all new students:

Parent’s Government-Issued Photo ID or Driver’s License

Student’s Original Long-Form Birth Certificate

Student’s Mississippi Immunization Form 121

Two Proofs of Residency

Additional documentation may be needed to complete registration for special circumstances. For registration details, visit the district’s school registration page.