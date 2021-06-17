JPS to hold registration events in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) Enrollment Services will hold open registration events in June.
The events will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, and Tuesday, June 22, at Blackburn Middle School.
According to the district, enrollment staff will assist parents of students in grades pre-K to 12 with completing registration for the upcoming school year. No registration appointments are necessary.
The following documents are required for all new students:
- Parent’s Government-Issued Photo ID or Driver’s License
- Student’s Original Long-Form Birth Certificate
- Student’s Mississippi Immunization Form 121
- Two Proofs of Residency
Additional documentation may be needed to complete registration for special circumstances. For registration details, visit the district’s school registration page.