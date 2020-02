JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District will hold a Spring Job Fair on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Cardozo Middle School located at 3180 McDowell Road.

To apply for JPS job online, click here. You can also contact Human Resources at 601-985-3159.