JPS to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools (JPS) has partnered with Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and students 18-years-old or older.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, June 24, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Blackburn Middle School located at 1311 W. Pearl Street.

According to JPS, clinicians will administer the two-dose Moderna vaccine. Participants must present their vaccination cards to receive their second dose. Vaccination cards will be given to those receiving their first dose. No ID is required, and there’s no charge.

Participants schedule an appointment.