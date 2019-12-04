JPS to host a teacher recruitment job fair

The Jackson Public School District will host a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District will host a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

The job fair will be at Kirksey Middle School on Highland Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

JPS will take applications for all areas, but they need to fill the following teaching positions:

Art

Band

Elementary (Grades K-5)

English

English as a Second Language

Information and Communications Technology I & II

Math

Science (Biology & Chemistry)

Spanish

SPED

Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resume to distribute to attending school administrators. Certified candidates should bring a copy of their teaching certificate, and non-certified candidates should bring a copy of each transcript.

To apply for a JPS job online, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us/Apply.