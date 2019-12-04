JPS to host a teacher recruitment job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District will host a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
The job fair will be at Kirksey Middle School on Highland Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
JPS will take applications for all areas, but they need to fill the following teaching positions:
- Art
- Band
- Elementary (Grades K-5)
- English
- English as a Second Language
- Information and Communications Technology I & II
- Math
- Science (Biology & Chemistry)
- Spanish
- SPED
Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resume to distribute to attending school administrators. Certified candidates should bring a copy of their teaching certificate, and non-certified candidates should bring a copy of each transcript.
To apply for a JPS job online, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us/Apply.