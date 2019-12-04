JPS to host a teacher recruitment job fair

News

The Jackson Public School District will host a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District will host a Teacher Recruitment Job Fair on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

The job fair will be at Kirksey Middle School on Highland Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

JPS will take applications for all areas, but they need to fill the following teaching positions:

  • Art
  • Band
  • Elementary (Grades K-5)
  • English
  • English as a Second Language
  • Information and Communications Technology I & II
  • Math
  • Science (Biology & Chemistry)
  • Spanish
  • SPED

Candidates should bring multiple copies of their resume to distribute to attending school administrators. Certified candidates should bring a copy of their teaching certificate, and non-certified candidates should bring a copy of each transcript.

To apply for a JPS job online, visit www.jackson.k12.ms.us/Apply.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories