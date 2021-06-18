JPS to host Tdap vaccination clinic for 7th graders

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District (JPS) will partner with Health Heroes of Mississippi to host a Tdap Vaccination Clinic for 7th graders. The clinic will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Blackburn Middle School.

Vaccinations will be administered for free to students not insured by Medicaid or private insurance. There will be no out-of-pocket costs for insured students, according to JPS. Parents will receive an updated Immunization Form 121 after their student receives the shot.

Leaders said students must bring to their vaccination appointment a consent form completed and signed by their parent or legal guardian.

JPS Enrollment Services will be available onsite both days to assist parents with registration for students in all grades, pre-K–12. Walk-ins will be accepted for vaccinations and registration.