JPS to host virtual hiring chat for its Operational Division

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Office of Human Resources will host a Virtual Hiring Chat to talk about operational roles in Jackson Public Schools.

District leaders and other will speak about working with the organization, current vacancies and ways people can apply.

The event will begin at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25th.

You can join Zoom or by phone.

Phone:

  • 1-312-626-6799
  • Password: 447090

