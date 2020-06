JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District Office of Human Resources is set to host a virtual hiring chat from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Potential employee candidates will learn how they can become a member of JPS.

Below is how you can the Zoom meeting online:

Zoom Meeting Room

Meeting ID: 825 011 6399

Password: 482416

Join by phone: