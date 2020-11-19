JPS to provide meals during Thanksgiving holiday break

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public School District’s Child Nutrition Department will offer meals during the Thanksgiving holiday break on Monday, November 23, through Wednesday, November 25.

Additional meals will be provided on Wednesday to accommodate families throughout the remainder of the week and weekend.

Children must be 18 years old or younger to eat free. Adult meals are $3.75 (exact change required). Breakfast and lunch meals will be served from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

Bates Elementary, 3180 McDowell Road Ext.

Cardozo Middle, 3180 McDowell Road Ext.

Peeples Middle, 2940 Belvedere Drive

Kirksey Middle, 5677 Highland Drive

Northwest Middle, 7020 Highway 49 North

Blackburn Middle School, 1311 West Pearl Street

Galloway Elementary School, 186 Idlewild Street

For more information, please contact the Child Nutrition office at (601) 960-8911.

