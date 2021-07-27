JSU Alum Charlotte Morris appointed president Of Tuskegee University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University President Thomas K. Hudson congratulated Dr. Charlotte P. Morris after she was appointment as the ninth president of Tuskegee University.

“As a fellow alumnus of Jackson State University, it is an honor to welcome my colleague, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris, into this distinguished circle of HBCU leadership to serve one of the nation’s most treasured institutions,” said Hudson. “The entire JSU community joins me in extending congratulations to President Morris and our heartfelt best wishes for her presidency.”

In a news release from Tuskegee University, Morris said, “It is with great humility and honor that I accept the role of president. Having been a member of this remarkable university community for much of my professional career, it will be a pleasure to lead the university into the future. I look forward to working with the entire campus community to seize the opportunities that lie ahead and continue to transform Tuskegee into a leading 21st-century living and learning environment.”

Tuskegee University will formally welcome Morris as the ninth president during an inauguration ceremony planned for the weekend of April 9-11, 2022, to coincide with Founder’s Day Reunion Weekend.