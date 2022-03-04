JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) alum helped play a significant role in the launch of the world’s most powerful telescope, which can peer back 13.5 billion years.

Douglas J. Williams II, 26, said he’s eagerly awaiting images of the universe that have never been seen before.

The College of Science, Engineering and Technology alum earned his bachelor’s degree in computer engineering in 2019. He’s a native of Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Currently, Williams lives in Los Angeles and has worked nearly three years for Northop Grumman, an aerospace and defense technology company, which is the prime contractor that developed the telescope. Williams is an alignments engineer.