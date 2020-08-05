JSU alum recognized for his work on Beyonce’s “Black is King”

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University alumni was recognized for his recent collaboration with Beyonce.

Jared Henderson, also known as JStayReady, is a celebrity hairstylist. The JSU alum helped with the hairstyles in Beyonce’s recent visual album, “Black is King.”

Henderson was recognized for his work by the JSU National Alumni Association on Facebook.

Below is statement from JStayReady about working with Beyonce:

It was literally a dream come true. I’m so honored to have been given the opportunity to work with the greatest artist of our time on a historic project. For the last year, every time I got a notification saying “Beyonce posted a new photo on Instagram” my heart would start beating fast like “OMG OMG IS THIS IT!?” Then it would just be her in the driveway looking cute. So, I just tried to enjoy knowing that I knew and was apart of something the world didn’t know yet.

