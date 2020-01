HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a state trooper is recovering after being involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler.

The trooper was responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger car on I-20 West of Clinton around 5:15 Wednesday morning. While traveling to the scene, the trooper was involved in a separate crash with an 18-wheeler on I-20 near the Pearl River.