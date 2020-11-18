JSU awarded $100K tech grant to boost face-to-face, virtual instruction

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University received a $100,000 technology grant from the Southern Company Foundation. This award is part of the company’s overall $50 million HBCU initiative announced last January.

“We are extremely pleased to be chosen to receive this grant from the Southern Company Foundation. The technology enhancements these funds aim to support will continue to help our students excel inside the classroom and beyond,” said Thomas Hudson, acting president of JSU.

The funding will be used for the installation of HyFlex technology in classrooms, including live streaming cameras, computers with Bluetooth, Bluetooth microphones, presentation podiums, media pads, presentation systems and other supplies.

“As always, we are delighted to be able to provide additional technology-based support for students and faculty,” said Dr. Deborah Dent, chief information officer at JSU. “We are also excited about the voice-activation features, which will make the platform easy to use.”

Dent continued, “This design model, which has become very popular due to COVID-19, gives students the option of attending classes face-to-face, participating online through a video platform such as Zoom or Google Meet or a combination of both.”

