JSU awarded $200,000 by National Science Foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced the National Science Foundation awarded $200,000 to Jackson State University. The funds were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The Rapid Response Research (RAPID) grant supports research with funding from the Partnerships for Research and Education in Materials (PREM) Program in the Division of Materials Research of the Mathematical and Physical Sciences Directorate, with co-funding from the HBCU-EiR program.

The RAPID program will serve as the bridge among scientific research, technological development, and educational activities for African American students.