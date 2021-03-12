JSU awarded more than $530K by National Science Foundation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Friday that The National Science Foundation has awarded $539,710 to Jackson State University.

This project, entitled “CAREER: Climate Resilient Landslide Repair on Expansive Soil Using Vetiver Grass,” is under the direction of Mohammad Sadik Khan.

The goal of this research is to understand the vetiver grass root-soil interaction as a bio-inspired and climate-resilient solution to stabilize shallow slope failures in expansive soils.