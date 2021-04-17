JSU distributes food boxes to local families in need

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of families don’t have to worry about not having food after Jackson State University provided food boxes to the community on Saturday.

1,500 packages filled peanut better, canned goods and additional necessity items were passed out to those who needed it.

TDC Premier Trucking, Amazon, Hosea Helps and the Society of St.Andrew partnered with JSU. Sponsors said they drove from Atlanta, Georgia to help.

“Part of our responsibility is to bless others with the blessings we have, and just as he said it’s an honor and privilege to do this with the help of people with the resources that we were able to assist with providing. As a graduate of a HBCU, I’m glad to give back and partner with another HBCU,” said Tim Yates, Donte McGaughy and Charles Taylor of TDC Premier Trucking.

Some families said they waited in line nearly four hours before the event started to make sure they got a box.