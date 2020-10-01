JSU fans line up to buy Spring 2021 football tickets

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hundreds of Jackson State fans waited in line at the Veteran’s Memorial Stadium Thursday morning to purchase tickets for the upcoming spring football season.

Cars stretched along the Veteran’s Memorial Stadium parking lot, while many Jackson State fans waited in line for hours to buy season passes.

Michelle Burns said she’s excited for the new season with head football coach Deion Sanders.

“I’m so glad that JSU is actually opening up for the new season and welcoming my new prime time coach into the city of Jackson. I’m excited to make sure this will be a great season for JSU,” expressed Burns.

Former JSU football player Willie Brown believes JSU has what it takes to win football games next year.

“It’s almost like you being able to be taught by the best, it’s up to you whether you get there. But he’s going to give you the lead way to make it but it’s up to you whether you will make it or not,” said Brown.

JSU fans weren’t the only supporters buying tickets. William Wilkes, who is an Alcorn fan, was also in line.

“I’m an Alcorn fan all the way, but for nine games of the year, I’m going to support Jackson State. I have a son that played in the Sonic Boom, so for nine games I want them to go undefeated. But I’m changing jerseys at the end of the game,” expressed Wilkes.

Many believe the new season with Coach Prime will not only provide comradery in the community, but also generate revenue for the City of Jackson.

Tickets can be purchased in-person Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. To purchase online, visit here.

