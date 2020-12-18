JSU graduate Deontrevious Firley featured as this week’s Hometown Hero

JSU graduate featured as this week’s Hometown Hero for Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-We’re celebrating the people who make a difference in the community. A Jackson State University graduate is featured as this week’s Hometown Hero for feeding those less fortunate.

Deontrevious Firley knew he wanted to make a difference by helping the homeless in the city of Jackson.

This past Sunday, Firley made that happen at Smith Park and his plan he started two weeks ago turned out exactly how he imagined.

“It makes me feel good to bless someone because of the blessings that I do have,” said Firley.

Firley handed out blankets, pillows, socks, and served chili and crackers. His generous spirit was inspired by helping his grandmother around the house.

Firley graduated last Friday from Jackson State with a degree in Social Work and giving back has always been on his mind throughout his final days on campus.

Several donations were poured in across the community along with the help of family and friends for Firley’s giveaway.

