JSU holds virtual commencement ceremony

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 550 scholars earned their degrees in Jackson State University’s virtual commencement on Friday morning.
JSU President Thomas Hudson commended the students and staff for the success of the ceremony.
“It’s been a challenge, but just couldn’t be done without the great faculty and staff, the people of JSU. Special shout-out to JSU TV, our department of communications, our provost of academic affairs, student affairs for putting this on and helping us get through this situation,” said President Hudson.
