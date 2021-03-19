JSU hosts vaccination drive for staff, students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center and Jackson State University (JSU) partnered together on Friday to make sure students and staff have a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine. About 300 Moderna vaccines were distributed on Friday.

“Very calm. They did a good job. I didn’t even feel it,” said James Maddirala, who is a former professor at Jackson State.

JSU President Thomas Hudson said this is just one integral part in setting an example for the community.

“We have this effort where we’re really putting our name on helping to bring people closer to the vaccine and getting them vaccinated, and offering ourselves are a real resource where you can come. We feel that helps. JSU holds a lot of prestige in the community and the community that we serve, and it’s just really important that we’re apart of this effort,” he said.

After faculty, staff and students have received COVID-19 shots, JSU said it will open vaccine to the public so that they can get vaccinated as well.