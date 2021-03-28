JSU hosts Youth Injury Prevention Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As a part of Youth Injury Prevention Day, JSU and other state agencies were at the Outlets of Mississippi teaching people about safe driving and seat belt usage.

The Mississippi Department of Health had representatives on site to demonstrate proper car seat installation. Organizers said the best safety tip is to lead by example.

“A lot of time our kids see us doing things especially when we’re driving on Mississippi Highways, if they see us being cautious, more than likely they will want to be cautious as well. So my tip is be the example,” said JSU Occupant Safety Coordinator Keith McMillian.

MDOT used the convincer, which is a kind of simulator that recreates a 5 mph crash, in order to show people that seatbelts can save lives.