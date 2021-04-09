JSU, Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center offering 1st & 2nd-dose COVID-19 vaccinations next week

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State University is again partnering with the Jackson-Hinds Community Health Center to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations in the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center on the main campus.

Free first-dose vaccinations will be administered on April 13 for the general public, and free second-dose vaccinations will be provided on April 16 for students, faculty and staff who received their first dose on March 19.

No insurace is required.

All vehicles must enter through Lynch Street security checkpoint.

Dates & Times:

APRIL 13: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. (Moderna and Pfizer)

1st Dose (General Public): Vaccinations available to everyone

APRIL 16: 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

2nd Dose (Faculty, staff, students): For those who received first dose on March 19