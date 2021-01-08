JSU men’s and women’s basketball to allow limited number of fans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As the Jackson State men’s and women’s basketball teams prepare for its home openers versus Alcorn State on Saturday, 3 and 6 p.m. and Southern Monday, 5:30 and 8 p.m. health and safety remain the top priority for a return to play inside the Lee E Williams Athletics & Assembly Center. JSU has been working in consultation with the NCAA, SWAC, CDC, and local health officials.

The Athletics and Assembly Center will have a physically distanced, limited capacity of approximately 800 in attendance for at least the first two games versus Alcorn State and Southern.

“The health and safety of everyone associated with Jackson State Athletics and our guests will be of top importance,” said JSU Vice President and Director of Athletics Ashley Robinson. “Our objective is to make everybody feel comfortable that extensive safety protections have been taken for the return to the AAC.”

According to the university, safety protocols at the Athletics and Assembly Center, include implementation of thorough NCAA and SWAC reopening guidelines and protocols for venue health and safety along with a combined effort on multiple fronts for a return with a limited number of fans in attendance.

Season ticket holders and members of Thee AD Club will be given first priority and a small number of single-game tickets are available.

Those efforts include:

Physically distanced seating

Mandatory face coverings

Pre-arrival symptom and exposure survey

Testing for those in-close proximity to the court

Deep and constant cleaning in high-traffic areas of the building with disinfectant, including on point of purchase devices, door handles, elevator buttons, and restrooms

The addition of hand sanitizer stations throughout the arena

Displaying diverse health & safety messaging throughout arena

Upon entry, all staff are temperature screened, must wear face coverings, and use hand sanitizer

All home events will be streamed on the Jackson State Sports Network.

Season passes are $60 and single basketball games can be purchased for $20.

