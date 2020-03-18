JSU moves spring classes online, commencement postponed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University cancelled all university-sponsored events due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Leaders also decided to indefinitely postpone graduate and undergraduate commencement that was scheduled for May 1 and May 2.

The university said information about the conferring of degrees will be released at a later date.

Beginning March 23, all classes will be offered online through the end of the semester. All students who can return home or make other living accommodations, are asked to do so.

While the university remains open with housing and food services available, the university is strongly encouraging students to return home. Leaders said there are some internal and external resources available to assist students who may face financial challenges associated with a move.