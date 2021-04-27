JSU offering free summer courses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will offer free summer courses to assist students during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Funding for the classes will be provided through federal Higher Education Emergency Relief funds, established in March 2020 as part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).

“We have been exploring strategies and ways to help make education more attainable for students and potential students, and by extension their families,” says Thomas K. Hudson, president of Jackson State University. “Higher education is one way for individuals to elevate their station in life. Therefore, we want to provide every transformative window available.”

