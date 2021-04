JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) Center for Community Engagement will host a food box giveaway on Saturday, April 17.

The university is partnering with TDC Premier Trucking, LLC, and the Society for St. Andrew for the giveaway. They will provide 1,500 free food boxes to the community that contain non-perishable goods.

The giveaway is on a first-come, first-served bases. The event starts at 9:00 a.m. at the Blackburn Middle School parking lot.