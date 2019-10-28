JSU professor honored as Social Work Educator of the Year

Dr. Brian Andrews

JACKSON, Miss. – For the third time, a professor in the School of Social Work at Jackson State University has been honored as the Social Work Educator of the Year.

Dr. Brian Andrews also received this honor in 2009 and 2014.

“It’s an honor to receive this award,” Andrews said. “I am extremely humbled and gratified to be a third-time recipient of this award.”

Each year, the Alabama/Mississippi Social Work Education conference honors one Social Work Educator of the Year from each one of the two states.



Nominees are considered for this award on the basis of the following criteria: Active involvement with the Alabama/Mississippi Social Work Education Conference, Scholarly activity, service and leadership, Community service/outreach, and model of professionalism for social work students.