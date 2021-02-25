JSU receives $124K grant to help recruit graduate teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Thursday that the National Science Foundation has awarded $124,992 to Jackson State University.

The project, Planning Virtual Strategies to Prepare Science and Mathematics Teachers in Mississippi, includes partnerships with Hinds Community College and Jackson Public Schools.

The long-term goal of this collaborative effort is plan how to recruit, support, and graduate teachers who will help meet the shortage of science and mathematics teachers at high-need schools often staffed by rotating long- and short-term substitute teachers.