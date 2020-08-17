JSU receives $2.6 million grant for TRIO Student Support Services -Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University announced the Office of Student Success has been awarded more than $2.6 million over a five-year period. Grant funding will be used to implement two TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) Programs from the U.S. Department of Education.

“One of the responsibilities given to me in this role was to increase the TRIO programs at JSU as I did at a previous institution,” said Dr. Mitchell Shears, associate vice president for Student Success and executive director of Title III. “I am excited to see the vision become a reality and that we are able to secure external funding to provide academic support to our students.”

The grant will provide academic and other support services to low-income, first-generation and disabled college students to increase students’ retention and graduation.

Some of the services that will be provided to students include academic tutoring; advice and assistance in postsecondary course selection; information on financial aid programs and benefits and assistance in completing financial aid applications, including the FAFSA; education or counseling services designed to improve financial and economic literacy; and activities designed to assist participants enrolled in four-year institutions in applying for admission to, and obtaining financial assistance for enrollment in, graduate and professional programs.

