JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-Leaders with Jackson State University announced the campus received a bomb threat Tuesday morning at 4:15 am.

The Jackson Police Department and JSU Department of Public Safety have swept the campus and found the threat unsubstantiated. An all-clear has been issued.

The campus will remain open with a heightened presence of law enforcement as a precautionary measure.

All faculty, staff and students must display their I. D. badges at all times.