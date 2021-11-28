JSU students prepare for Christmas musical premiere

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As students return to JSU’s campus, many of them are gearing up to showcase a holiday production. It’s an uplifting soul-stirring celebration– a story of Christmas through the lens of a gospel musical.

“It’s the Gospel of the Nativity that everybody can celebrate and take part in. It’s not cultural separation, it’s more of a cultural celebration,” said Director, Mark Henderson.

A celebration over three days that students like Alfred Cazeau said will allow viewers to escape the world and enjoy.

“A lot has gone on in the world as far as all the killing, the homicides, everything– COVID, and it’s just a good way for us to come back,” said Cazeau.

While students have worked tirelessly preparing for opening day, freshman Autumn Gould said inspiration for the next generation is one important factor she hopes the audience takes away.

“I want them to be inspired by it so younger people can come and join us and be a part of it,” said Gould.

“Students are so dynamic in this play. they are actually doing all the performances and acting part. I brought in the professional singers even though I have so many students who can really sing, but they are performers and they are going to handle all the performing, all of the singing, all of the acting and bring it all together,” said Henderson.

With the countdown just days away the roof-raising musical is an experience the entire family can enjoy.

Opening night for the Gospel of Nativity is Tuesday, November 30 and will continue until Thursday, December 2. To purchase a ticket, click here.