JSU students stunned at president’s arrest, former dean looks forward to new search

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Jackson State University community is stunned about its president being busted in a prostitution sting. ​



William Bynum Jr. was among 17 people arrested. The IHL Board has now chosen an interim president for the university. ​

The board of trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning named Thomas Hudson acting ​

president of JSU. Bynum stepped down after he was taken into custody.​

Undercover officers used the dark web to set up a prostitution sting operation and arrested Bynum. ​

​

​

“I was very surprised, very disappointed, being a loyal Jacksonian,” said Ivory Phillips, a former dean of the university. ​

​

Bynum, JSU professor Shonda McCarthy, and 15 others were taken into custody over the weekend in Clinton. Officers met the suspects ​at a local hotel. ​

​

“An ad was online and they saw that ad and they called and they set this up with our undercover officer,” said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman. ​

​

Bynum resigned Monday morning and an IHL meeting followed to discuss the matter. ​

​

​Thomas Hudson is now the acting president of Jackson State University. Hudson is an alumnus and special assistant to the president and chief diversity officer for JSU.​

Bynum served as president since 2017. Phillips remembers the presidential search back then and is looking forward to a new one. ​

​

” A person who has the community at heart, one with whom alumni as well as student faculty are very familiar and they can communicate ​

their ideas and goals and things with,” said Phillips.

“I’ve seen him around campus all the time,” said Quiana James, a student. “I’ve held conversations with him. He just seemed like a nice guy, like a family guy. I was proud ​

to have him as my president.” ​

​

James is in disbelief while other students ​

say this just isn’t a representation of Jackson State. ​

​

“I don’t think this represents the school of Jackson State pretty well,” said Nekenbe Fleming.

The IHL Board meets again next week. ​

Bynum is charged with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana. ​

Professor Shonda McCarthy is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle. ​

They are both out on bond.