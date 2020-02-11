JSU students stunned at president’s arrest, former dean looks forward to new search

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)– The Jackson State University community is stunned about its president being busted in a prostitution sting.
William Bynum Jr. was among 17 people arrested. The IHL Board has now chosen an interim president for the university.
The board of trustees of the State Institutions of Higher Learning named Thomas Hudson acting
president of JSU. Bynum stepped down after he was taken into custody.
Undercover officers used the dark web to set up a prostitution sting operation and arrested Bynum.
“I was very surprised, very disappointed, being a loyal Jacksonian,” said Ivory Phillips, a former dean of the university.
Bynum, JSU professor Shonda McCarthy, and 15 others were taken into custody over the weekend in Clinton. Officers met the suspects at a local hotel.
“An ad was online and they saw that ad and they called and they set this up with our undercover officer,” said Clinton Police Chief Ford Hayman.
Bynum resigned Monday morning and an IHL meeting followed to discuss the matter.
Thomas Hudson is now the acting president of Jackson State University. Hudson is an alumnus and special assistant to the president and chief diversity officer for JSU.
Bynum served as president since 2017. Phillips remembers the presidential search back then and is looking forward to a new one.
” A person who has the community at heart, one with whom alumni as well as student faculty are very familiar and they can communicate
their ideas and goals and things with,” said Phillips.
“I’ve seen him around campus all the time,” said Quiana James, a student. “I’ve held conversations with him. He just seemed like a nice guy, like a family guy. I was proud
to have him as my president.”
James is in disbelief while other students
say this just isn’t a representation of Jackson State.
“I don’t think this represents the school of Jackson State pretty well,” said Nekenbe Fleming.
The IHL Board meets again next week.
Bynum is charged with procuring the services of a prostitute, false statement of identity, and simple possession of marijuana.
Professor Shonda McCarthy is charged with procuring services of a prostitute, possession of marijuana while operating a vehicle.
They are both out on bond.