JSU to hold annual ‘Crop Drop’ event Saturday

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) – Jackson State University is giving out 20,000 free sweet potatoes Saturday at their annual “Crop Drop” event.

To receive your own potatoes, all you have to do is head to Blackburn Middle School Parking Lot from 9 a.m. to Noon.

This year’s event will also have a sweet potato pie contest.

To participate, bring your baked pie to 1311 West Pearl Street by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, for the judging at 11 a.m.

There will be a 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winner.

For further information about the competition you’re asked to contact Heather Wilcox at heather.a.wilcox@jsums.edu or call 601-979-2255.