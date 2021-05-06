JSU to host commencement ceremonies on Friday, Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) will celebrate three commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 7, and Saturday, May 8.

The university will honor the 2021 Graduate Class and the Golden Diploma Class of 1971 at 9:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, in the Athletics Assembly Center. The speaker will be Dr. Errick Greene, superintendent of Jackson Public Schools.

The ceremony for the 2021 Undergraduate Class will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The speaker will be U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson.

JSU will honor the 2020 Graduate and Undergraduate Classes at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The speaker will be Jordan Jefferson, a 2020 graduate of JSU.