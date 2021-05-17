JSU to host COVID-19 virtual town hall about sports, depression

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Health Sciences will present a COVID-19 virtual town hall about sports and depression. The event will feature nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins and NFL Super Bowl champion David Fulcher, along with other sports and health officials. The town hall will be part of Mental Health Awareness month.

The town hall will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May, 18. The discussion can be viewed on JSU’s Facebook page and JSU TV’s Facebook page.

Panelists: