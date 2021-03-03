JSU to operate at 50 percent capacity for indoor, outdoor events

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the new executive order Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has in place on COVID-19 restrictions, the Jackson State Division of Athletics will adjust capacity at events in the near future while maintaining appropriate health and safety standards.

JSU will be operating at 50 percent capacity for indoor and outdoor events. According to the university, face masks shall be required.

University leaders said they are in constant communication with state and local government officials, as well as other state institutions, to determine what modifications will be made to existing game-day operations plans.

Hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, along with increased directional signage.

Signage will be placed along pedestrian paths to the stadium, at gates, entry points that outline mandates for all guests to wear face coverings and mandates guests not to enter the stadium if they display any COVID-19 symptoms as outlined by the CDC.