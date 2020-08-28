JSU to provide free sweet potatoes to community

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will host its annual sweet potato giveaway on Saturday, August 29, starting at 7:00 a.m.
About 20,000 pounds of free sweet potatoes will be offered to community members.
The Crop Drop will be located at 1311 West Pearl Street in Blackburn Middle School’s parking lot.
