JSU town hall on Covid protocol ahead of starting school

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jackson State University is expecting students back on campus this week. So, school leaders held a virtual town hall focused on how they plan to keep students safe.

A mandatory mask mandate will be in place for students and staff while inside school buildings.

JSU President Dr. Thomas Hudson said for returning students campus may look different this year. Classrooms have been modified in such a way where we’re using our largest classrooms so we can have more social distancing, we limited the students in those classrooms to make sure that we have more space overall.”

President Hudson said campus activities will still take place but some will be contingent on negative Covid tests and vaccinations.

Michael Bolden with campus operations echoed President Thomas. He said extra cleanings have been established to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. “We have been initiated some advanced cleaning protocols which will include high touch areas multiple times a day. We have employed multiple strategies for cleaning to include nightly, in some areas electrostatic cleaning, or UV light cleaning. We have also looked into some air quality system changes.”

The school is also offering $500 towards housing for students who choose to get vaccinated for a limited time.

Free vaccines will be offered to students for free throughout the year.

All unvaccinated students will take part in regular mandatory COVID testing.