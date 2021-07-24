JSU unveils mural honoring civil rights leaders on COFO building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative Alyce Clarke (D-Miss.), Fannie Lou Hamer, Bob Moses, Rose Elizabeth Howard Robinson, Louise Marshall and Albert Powell can be seen on the Council of Federated Organizations (COFO) building at Jackson State University.

The piece is titled “Chainbreakers” which each of the six people shown truly are.

Rep. Alyce Clark said when she heard the news that she’d be featured in this mural, she was blown away.

“To be among those individuals who’ve done so much for our state and I heard I was even being considered… I was blown away,” said Rep. Clark.

The mural is one of three created by Jackson artist Sabrina Howard.