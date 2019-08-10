JSU welcomes freshmen for 2019 school-year

Jackson State University welcomed its newest class of freshmen Saturday morning.

12 News was out there as families and friends helped the students move in.

Vehicles were packed with necessities like food, bedding and school supplies.

Jakayla Denton, an elementary education major, said she’s exciting to start at JSU.

“I’m looking forward to meeting new people and gaining new information about elementary education. I was also here for summer school to get some of the classes out the way.”

Classes start August 19.