JSU welcomes freshmen, transfer students on campus

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many students are returning to school and that includes students on the collegiate level. Jackson State University welcomed 800 freshmen and transfer students into their dorm rooms on Saturday.

As the Delta variant cases continue to rise, students who moved had to show proof of vaccination or take a COVID-19 test with the option to get vaccination on-site. Parents said based on the precautions shown, they are not worried about their child living on campus.

“Of course I’m very concerned anytime there’s a pandemic going on so of course I’m concerned but I’m also relieved by the measures that I’ve seen today that are taking place. We had to show our COVID cards our vaccination cards and my younger daughter had only had one part of her vaccination so she had to be covid tested today so I feel very comfortable,” said Areda Cockrell Harris and Cole Harris.

“I appreciate it because to see them do the test is reassuring helps us to understand that they understand what’s going on within the nation,” said Terrance Brown.

Administrators said should an outbreak occur they are confident they can handle it as quarantine spaces have already been setup from the previous semester.