JSU will present a virtual ‘2020 Celebration of Graduates’ on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University will present a virtual “2020 Celebration of Graduates” at noon on Saturday, May 9, after official commencement ceremonies were delayed when the novel coronavirus shut down campuses statewide.

Viewers can watch the event by visiting the JSU website. The event will include video messages from JSU Acting President Thomas K. Hudson, JD., other campus officials, and student leaders.

Hudson said the event is designed to recognize academic achievements and milestones after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all university activities.

“We see the 2020 Celebration of Graduates as a prelude to a future formal ceremony that our honorees truly deserve. Jackson State University, or anyone else, could not have predicted that a global crisis would upend its normal operations. Unfortunately, our scheduled commencement must be postponed. However, our dedicated administrative leaders, academic deans and student leaders collaborated with faculty and staff to acknowledge our graduates’ accomplishments virtually,” Hudson said.

Dr. Lynda Brown-Wright, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said the celebration recognizes the hard work and sacrifices of our graduates.

“JSU regrets having to delay the most important event in a student’s life. However, in light of present circumstances, we must first focus on the safety of our campus community. Still, we will acknowledge students’ great accomplishments virtually, and we urge family and friends of graduates, and other stakeholders, to join us for the special celebration,” Brown-Wright said.

The university said the event will recognize golden graduates, graduate students, and undergraduate students. Also, it will include an RSS feed to allow viewers to offer well-wishes to the honorees. Before the ceremony, participants are urged to submit photographs to publicrelations@jsums.edu, and these images will be uploaded to various social media sites as gallery slideshows.