JSU wins Southern Heritage Classic for the first time since 2011

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WJTV) — Jackson State left Memphis with a 49-44 win over Tennessee state in the Southern Heritage Classic.

“Ah man, I’m a tell you this is the first time since 2011 that Jackson State won this game,” said JSU head coach John Hendrick. “I told them before the game, it was long overdue and it was our time. It was our season to harvest.”

The game opened with back-to-back kick returns.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of that but that was a great run by Josh Littles and I’m glad we responded like that as well,” said Jackson State quarterback Derrick Ponder.

The Jackson State’s offense put up 338 rushing yards, Jordan Johnson had the bulk of them with 141 yards.

“You know we’ve been really close the first two weeks and like you said it just click tonight,” Ponder said. “We knew it would, we’ve just been working. We knew it would click and we’re glad to see it happen tonight.

Hendrick said after the Tigers loss to Bethune-Cookman, there were a lot of plays left out on the field.

“Oh yeah, you saw them tonight,” Hendrick said. “We got a good offense. We got a great offensive scheme. We got three really good quarterbacks and we’ve got a really good play caller, we’ve got a great camaraderie on that sideline, we’ve got a great camaraderie on our staff. I’m looking for us to just get better as we go along.”

Defensively, Jackson State allowed 530 yards of offense.

“My hat goes off to Tennessee State,” said Hendrick. “They did a great job for coming back, throwing the football. Once a team gets started and gets some rhythm throwing, it’s hard to stop them. We had a heck of a time trying to get them stopped up. The biggest play of this game was that forth down stop in the 4th quarter and that’s the reason why we won the game.”

“The coverage pieces we need to do some things coverage wise. We need to improve in the past rush area. If we can get those things done, we will be really formidable.”

And, to hold up the Southern Heritage Classic trophy Saturday night was special, not only to Hendrick but to the seniors — who until that night had never come out this game with a win.

“Special, man,” said Tigers defensive lineman CJ Anderson. “For the seniors, the last time we played this team we missed a field goal, we came up that short. And it just was special.”