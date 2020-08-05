JSU’s McHenry earns Presidential Award for Excellence in STEM Mentoring

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The White House announced that Jackson State University’s Dr. William E. McHenry, the executive director of the Mississippi e-Center Foundation, is among 11 individual honorees to receive the Presidential Award for Excellence in Science, Mathematics and Engineering Mentoring.

McHenry, who leads the Mississippi e-Center@JSU, is the only recipient from the Mississippi. He earned the recognition for influencing tens of thousands outside of the traditional classroom setting.

“Jackson State University appreciates the continuous impact Dr. McHenry has made in the field of STEM education through mentorship,” said Thomas K. Hudson, J.D., acting president. “Throughout his career, he has worked tirelessly to expand opportunities for students in Mississippi and beyond. This honor recognizes his dedication to improving the lives of others.”

McHenry said, “It is an honor to be recognized for the contributions that I have made as a mentor either directly or indirectly to tens of thousands of students. This award is also a win for the state of Mississippi, Jackson State University and the Mississippi e-Center@JSU.”

Currently, McHenry serves as principal investigator (PI) on a $4 million NSF grant titled “STEM STARS.” The project is designed to address science and math teacher shortages in Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi.

As it relates to his latest honor, McHenry said, “I have been fortunate to work with colleagues and students who believe that through hard work and persistence their dreams of succeeding in STEM can be achieved. This award allows me to expand my use of innovative mentoring strategies to help prepare science and mathematics teachers for high-needs schools.”

