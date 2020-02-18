JSU’s Sonic Boom makes history

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s marching band, the Sonic Boom of the South, made history. The Boom’s halftime field show performance during the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons was selected for showing at the College Band Directors National Association Southern Conference.

This will be JSU’s first time participating in the conference, being the only HBCU to be selected this year. The conference will be held February 20 -22 at Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, Louisiana.

For more information click here.