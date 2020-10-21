JSU’s Sonic Boom of the South to join YouTube for homecoming event

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South is partnering with YouTube for “HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me on the Yard.” The event is to celebrate HBCU culture and traditions, including celebrity guests and a performance by the Sonic Boom.

A collaboration with Jesse Collins Entertainment and Live Nation Urban, the YouTube Original show will raise funds for the United Negro College Fund, which will split proceeds with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The homecoming event also will feature Greek step shows, students, alumni and YouTube creators.

“I feel as though we are in a time of monumental movement for HBCUs. Although the way we’ve gotten to this movement (racial injustice) isn’t ideal, it is definitely warranted and past due,” said Dr. Roderick Little, director of bands at JSU. “I feel like the students and I are a part of this new movement of heightened awareness of HBCUs.”

