JSU’s Sonic Boom Performs In Biden-Harris Inaugural Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s Sonic Boom of the South performed virtually during the We Are One inauguration celebration for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The band was featured in the We Are One virtual event celebrating the diversity of America in advance of the inauguration of Biden. We Are One was streamed live on Tuesday, Jan. 19, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. CST at bideninaugural.org/watch.

Hosted by Terrence J, We Are One honor the Black community and African Diaspora through powerful speakers, inspiring stories and musical entertainment.

We Are One is one of several official inaugural activities showcasing the nation’s diversity with programming celebrating acts of resilience, heroism, and a commitment to unity from the Black, Latino, and AAPI communities as the coalitions that make up the nation coming together to celebrate a new chapter in history, according to Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

“Being invited to participate in the virtual inauguration activities for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris is one of the most prestigious honors bestowed upon our program,” said Dr. Roderick Little, assistant professor of music and director of bands.